1/1
Ann Babrove Knell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Babrove Knell

Milwaukee - (Nee Horowitz) Passed away on August 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Babrove and the late Henry Knell. Cherished mother of Robi (Alan) Borsuk, Lynda (the late Sanford) Mitz and Yaffa (James) Meyers, and stepmother of Charles (Ilona) Knell, Judith (Michael) Lewis and Linda (John) Puzzo. Proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Flora (the late Earl) Abramson and the late Selma (the late Morris) Mechanic. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.

"Nana Ann" was a graduate of Marquette University who had a long career in accounting. But far more important to her were her family and friends. She maintained her warmth and smiles through the deaths of two husbands, who were both as warm and caring as she was. She became the matriarch of extended families, the person so many looked to as a model of loving involvement and care. Just as she cared so well for her father and mother, her children and extended family followed her model in caring for her in recent years.

Private graveside services were held at Second Home Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Sanford Mitz Technology Fund at Milwaukee Jewish Day School, The Jewish Community Pantry c/o JCC,The Rabbinical Seminary of America, or Yeshiva Elementary School.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved