Ann C Adamczk
Greenfield - Ann C. Adamczyk "Anna" nee Zabludowski
Passed away surrounded by her loving family and joined her beloved husband John on January 21, 2020 at the age of 90.
Loving mother of Jane (Ralph) Pawelski, Greg (Sharon) Adamczyk and Jim (Marilyn) Adamczyk. Dear Grandma Annie of Matt (Erin), Ryan, Jared (Samantha), Danielle (Justin), Stephanie (Ryan) and Katie (Tyler). Great Grandma of Andrew. Further survived by her loving sister Mary Ann (the late Joseph) Lipperer, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Special Grandma to many cats and dogs. Preceded in death by other siblings and close relatives.
Visitation at St Roman Catholic Church, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee, WI. on Saturday, February 1, 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
"You will always be loved, remembered and missed"
