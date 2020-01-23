Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St Roman Catholic Church
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St Roman Catholic Church
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Milwaukee, WI
Ann C. (Zabludowski) Adamczyk

Ann C. (Zabludowski) Adamczyk Notice
Ann C Adamczk

Greenfield - Ann C. Adamczyk "Anna" nee Zabludowski

Passed away surrounded by her loving family and joined her beloved husband John on January 21, 2020 at the age of 90.

Loving mother of Jane (Ralph) Pawelski, Greg (Sharon) Adamczyk and Jim (Marilyn) Adamczyk. Dear Grandma Annie of Matt (Erin), Ryan, Jared (Samantha), Danielle (Justin), Stephanie (Ryan) and Katie (Tyler). Great Grandma of Andrew. Further survived by her loving sister Mary Ann (the late Joseph) Lipperer, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Special Grandma to many cats and dogs. Preceded in death by other siblings and close relatives.

Visitation at St Roman Catholic Church, 1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee, WI. on Saturday, February 1, 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

"You will always be loved, remembered and missed"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
