Garber, Ann C. (Nee Weinstein) Died July 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Julius Garber. Dear mother of Mark (Judy) Garber. Proud grandmother of Joel and Daniel (Dana) Garber and great-grandmother of Miles, Lilou and Grayson Garber. Also survived by dear sisters-in-law, Paula Garber and Lottie Garber; cousin, Gloria Meyers; other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Dora Weinstein. Ann graduated Washington High School followed by UW Madison with a degree in social work. Shortly afterward, she met and fell in love with Julius Garber, her devoted husband for 70 years. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to her caregivers, Fatima and Gemma, and all the staff at the Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center. Funeral services, TODAY, July 3 at 11:30 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Research-Mayo Clinic, Dept. of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905, Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217 or Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center, 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milw., WI 53202 appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019