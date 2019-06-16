Services
Streicher, Ann C. (Nee Harlander) Born to Eternal Life on June 12, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John George. Loving mother of the late John Gregory, Jean Ann (Fred) Nagelson, the late Thomas James and Michael Scott. Proud grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 7 and one on the way. Fond sister of the late Josef (Sylvia) Harlander and dear aunt of Anni (Karl) Rauch. Private burial at Wood National Veteran's Cemetery and a family gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
