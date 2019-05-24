|
Wnuk, Ann C. (Nee Dubnicka) Found peace on May 21, 2019. Age 101 years. Loving wife of the late Edwin. Loving mom of the late Richard (Vivian), Donald (Carolyn), Carol (David) Cross, the late Jeanine and Edwin James. Proud grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma to many. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Prayer Service will be held Sat. May 25 at St. James Catholic Church (Historic Chapel), W220 N6588 Town Line Rd., Menomonee Falls at 11 AM. Burial will follow the Service in the Church Cemetery. Visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of the Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church are appreciated.
