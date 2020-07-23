1/
Ann Christine (Krodinger) Thiele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Christine (Krodinger) Thiele

Stevens Point - Formerly of Milwaukee, passed away, at the age of 86, on June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald, infant daughter, Cathy, her parents, Elsa (nee Lang) and Karl Krodinger and four siblings, Maria, Dorothy, Joseph and Karl. Survived by her children, Diane, Kris and John Thiele. Loving grandmother to Laura and Emily Thiele. Loving sister of Alois (Doris) Krodinger of Milwaukee, George (Ellen) Krodinger of Saukville, Elsie Wolfe of Colorado and Pauline Edwards of Janesville, a sister-in-law, Beverly Thiele of Milwaukee and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services were held in Stevens Point, WI., on July 16, 2020. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pisarski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved