Ann Christine (Krodinger) Thiele
Stevens Point - Formerly of Milwaukee, passed away, at the age of 86, on June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald, infant daughter, Cathy, her parents, Elsa (nee Lang) and Karl Krodinger and four siblings, Maria, Dorothy, Joseph and Karl. Survived by her children, Diane, Kris and John Thiele. Loving grandmother to Laura and Emily Thiele. Loving sister of Alois (Doris) Krodinger of Milwaukee, George (Ellen) Krodinger of Saukville, Elsie Wolfe of Colorado and Pauline Edwards of Janesville, a sister-in-law, Beverly Thiele of Milwaukee and numerous other relatives and friends.
Services were held in Stevens Point, WI., on July 16, 2020. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
.