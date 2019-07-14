|
Lalasz, Ann D. (Nee Kubicki) Passed peacefully on Mon., July 8, 2019, at the age of 89. Lovingly remembered by her children, Robert (Liz McMillen) Lalasz and Elizabeth Lalasz; her grand-pets, Oscar, Izzy, Zookie, Jasper and Marlene; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard; siblings, Edward, Regina and three others at a young age. A native Milwaukeean and diehard Packers fan, Ann grew up on Locust Street in what is now the Riverwest Area. Ann was a proud graduate of St. Mary of Czestochowa Grade School in 1943 and Messmer High School in 1947. She worked at the Electric Co. until her marriage to Leonard in 1960, and then stayed at home to raise their two children and become an accomplished baker. After Leonard's death in 1985, she worked at Elliot's Ace Hardware in West Allis until her retirement at age 79 in 2009. Ann was a proud member of Polanki, the Polish Women's Cultural Club of Milwaukee, for 41 years and volunteered for decades at the Polish Center of Wisconsin as well as PolishFest and Holiday Folk Fair International. Later in life, she also enjoyed traveling to Poland as well as Ireland and Italy. A visitation will be Wed., July 17th from 10:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Hales Corners, 53130. Private inurnment will take place at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's name to Polanki's annual College Achievement Awards, PO Box 341458 Milwaukee, WI 53234 or GRRoW (Golden Retriever Rescue of WI C/O GRRoW Treasurer P.O. Box 384, Hubertus WI 53033 or Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter, 4300 S Howell Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53207 would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019