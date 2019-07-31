|
Nuetzel, Ann D. (Nee Fon) (92) of Milwaukee, WI was born to eternal life on July 28th 2019. Ann was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 17th 1927 to John and Angela Fon. Ann enjoyed many different activities and lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed many of her days on her riverfront property up north in Wausaukee, WI. Some of her favorite things to do were thrift shop, visiting the Downtown Milwaukee Library, and shopping at her favorite fruit stand in the Grand Avenue Mall. She earned the nickname "Hollywood" because of her spunky personality and her unique sense of style . Ann Married the Love of her life Herbert Nuetzel at 16 years old and is now reunited with him in eternal life. Ann and Herbert had 6 children 3 of whom she is also reunited with in eternal life Judy, Craig, and Steven. She is Survived by her 3 remaining children Keith, Janice, and David. She is also survived by her son- in-Law Larry Sr and Daughter-In-law Edee. Her many grandchildren, Antoinette, Natalie, Shelby, Larry Jr, Jeff, Kristine, Keith Jr, Ashley, Jennifer, and Matthew. She also leaves behind many great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as relatives in Slovenia and many other friends and loved ones whom she cared for dearly. As Ann would always say, "see ya when I see ya"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019