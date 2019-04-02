|
Davis, Ann (Nee Kralj) found peace, Friday March 29, 2019 at the beautiful age of 100 years. Ann is survived by her children: Arthur J (Donna), Sandra Shuput and Debbie Davis-Randolph. 5 grand children, 8 great grand children, other relatives and many friends also survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur N Davis (2003), a brother John Kralj and a grandson Paul Shuput. A celebration of Ann's life will be at the funeral home Thursday April 4, 2019 at 6 PM, the visitation will begin at 5 PM. A private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Legacy Funeral Services 2974 Main St, East Troy, WI 53120 262-642-5057
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019