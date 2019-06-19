|
|
Degnan, Ann E. (Nee Toeller) Passed peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019, age 94. Loving wife of the late Richard Degnan. Dear mother of Teresa (Dennis) Goodrum, Roberta (Ernest) Coppinger, Patricia (James) Votava, Thomas (Connie) and Richard (Kim Screeton) Degnan. Proud grandma of Michael and Allan Coppinger, Erica (Scott) Ackeret, Jennifer Degnan, Jessica and Jillian (Marcel Kerkove) Votava and great-grandma of Fiona and Aiden Ackeret. Sister of Frances Rock Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday June 24 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:30 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials AngelsGrace Hospice or to the would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 19 to June 21, 2019