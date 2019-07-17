|
Fitzgerald, Ann E. (nee Young) July 14, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Ralph H. Fitzgerald. Loving mother of William (Sandra), Kathryn (Dean Sokol), Edward (Andrea), Joseph (Sandra), and the late Kristen Harland. Further survived by siblings: Isabel (Frank) Lant, Edward (Jackie) Young, Thomas Young, and Jon (Connie) Young; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and Friends will gather at the Funeral Home Fri. July 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019