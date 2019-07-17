Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann E. Fitzgerald Notice
Fitzgerald, Ann E. (nee Young) July 14, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of Ralph H. Fitzgerald. Loving mother of William (Sandra), Kathryn (Dean Sokol), Edward (Andrea), Joseph (Sandra), and the late Kristen Harland. Further survived by siblings: Isabel (Frank) Lant, Edward (Jackie) Young, Thomas Young, and Jon (Connie) Young; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and Friends will gather at the Funeral Home Fri. July 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline