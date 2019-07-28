Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Ann Kates
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Ann Fitzsimmons Kates


1931 - 2019
Kates, Ann Fitzsimmons Ann F. Kates, age 87. Born to Eternal Life July 24, 2019. Loving wife of the late Thomas Kates. Beloved mom of Tori Kates, Jim Kates and Polly (Jan Eric Dyke) Kates. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and dear friend and caregiver, Eileen Hosmanek. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Feerick Funeral Home 2025 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers or memorials, small donations in Ann's name will be sent to St. Robert's Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
