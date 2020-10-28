1/1
Ann Glasser Pereles
Ann Glasser Pereles

Mequon - Ann Glasser Pereles, 89, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Mequon, WI from complications related to COVID-19.

Ann was born in Chicago, IL to Joshua B. Glasser and Esther Flexner Glasser on May 10, 1931. She grew up in Hyde Park, IL. She volunteered for Congregation Sinai Sisterhood and worked for the Bone Marrow Transplant Registry for over 30 years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joan Van Egmond and twin sister Nancy Netzow.

Ann is survived by her children Joseph (Brenda) Pereles, John (Susan) Pereles, Jean (Martin Strouse) Pereles-Strouse, Jeffrey (Lisa) Pereles, and grandchildren David (Rachel) Pereles, Natalie Pereles, Brandon Pereles, Zachary Pereles, Jason (Skye) Pereles, Jennifer Pereles, Aaron (Mikaela) Strouse, Jordan Strouse and great granddaughters Molly and Dylan Pereles and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mom was a fanatic Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packer fan. She was one of a handful of families that began tailgating before Packer games in the Milwaukee County Stadium parking lot in 1959. She prided herself on her loyalty to the Cubs and was elated that they won the World Series during her lifetime. Mom loved to cook, bake, host dinner parties, garden, play cards and mahjong, and was an avid needle pointer and master knitter. She made all her kids ski sweaters and every child and grandchild received a needlepoint of their college logo upon graduation. Mom also traveled and visited every continent and was passionate about wildlife animal conservation!

Memorials may be sent in memory of mom to Macular Degeneration Research BrightFocus Foundation 22512 Gateway Center Drive Clarksburg, MD 20871 BrightFocus.org/default.aspx" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://support.BrightFocus.org/default.aspx, Jane Goodall Institute 1595 Spring Hill Rd. Suite 550 Vienna, VA 22182 https://www.Janegoodall.org or any other charity of your choice.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the staff at NewCastle Place, Horizon Homecare and Hospice, and all of the doctors and caregivers for their empathy and thoughtfulness throughout mom's time in assisted living.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
