Wilkinson-Snyder, Janet Ann Joined her Heavenly Father on May 3, 2019 in Oconomowoc where she was born on November 1, 1927. Janet was the daughter of Dr. James Francis and Frances McNulty Wilkinson and stepdaughter of Patricia Mercedes Phelan Wilkinson. She was predeceased by them along with her brothers Jim, Jerry, Dick (Mary), Halford (Sandi), David (Dorothy) and Tim (Lori) Wilkinson. Janet is survived by her brothers P.J. (Firth), M.R. (Dee), Michael, Shelly and Mary along with numerous sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her lifelong dear friend Pat Snyder Herro and her family. Janet graduated from Oconomowoc High School Class of 1945, attended Marquette University and graduated from Whitewater State Teachers College in 1949. She became an elementary school teacher starting in Los Alamos, NM in 1950 and then in the Pomona Unified School District in Southern California in 1954. After 42 years of teaching she retired in 1993 and returned to live in her hometown of Oconomowoc. Janet was a person of wit, humor and history throughout her life. This is reflected in the nicknames and acronyms she took upon herself throughout life: "JAWS", "School Marm", "Sister Mary Scholastica" and "SIL". If there was a story to tell, Janet knew it. If it was new to her, she never forgot it. She loved everything Irish which fit her naturally. Upon retirement from Golden Spring Elementary School in Diamond Bar, California, her cohorts capsulized who she was: In- house spelling expert; Consultant on all Irish customs, traditions and terminology; Sister Scholastica who is a fun loving rabble rouser; Halloween prankster; Master of the Irish jig. Janet will always be remembered for her stories and the sound of her laughter. That will remain with all those that knew her forever after. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Jerome's Building Fund, the Oconomowoc Historical Society or Angels's Grace in her name. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 with visitation from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm (noon) at St. Jerome's Catholic Church 995 Silver Lake St. Oconomowoc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019