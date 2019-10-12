Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY
Ann Jendusa "Nina" Rampulla

Ann Jendusa "Nina" Rampulla Notice
Ann "Nina" Jendusa (Nee) Rampulla

Reunited with her beloved husband John on Saturday October 12th, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving mom of Rosemary (Jim) Taticek, Frank (Ann) and Tom (Kristi). Dear Nonna of J.J., Nicolas, Jacob, Erin, Josh and Glo. Great grandma of Addison and Mikey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday October, 17th, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm with a Vigil Service. Visitation again on Friday October 18th, 2019 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave.) from 10-10:45AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the , or the American Diabetes Association appreciated. Special thank you to the many caregivers, nurses and doctors who treated her with kindness, compassion and respect. Ann was the #1 supporter of Brew City Wrestling.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
