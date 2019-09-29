Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann McCool
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann K. McCool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann K. McCool Notice
Ann K. McCool

(nee Rhode) Longtime resident of Watertown and formerly of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of the late Patricia Lauerman, Robert and the late Donald (Sandy) McCool. Dear grandmother of Michelle Lauerman, Augustina (Chris) Parr, Sharon McCool, Katie McCool and Hillary Lauerman. Great grandmother of Hailey, Cassidy, Justin, Morgan, Emma and Steven. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Rhode, grandsons, Michael Jr., and Gregory Lauerman and great granddaughter Elaine. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline