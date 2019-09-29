|
Ann K. McCool
(nee Rhode) Longtime resident of Watertown and formerly of West Allis. Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of the late Patricia Lauerman, Robert and the late Donald (Sandy) McCool. Dear grandmother of Michelle Lauerman, Augustina (Chris) Parr, Sharon McCool, Katie McCool and Hillary Lauerman. Great grandmother of Hailey, Cassidy, Justin, Morgan, Emma and Steven. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Rhode, grandsons, Michael Jr., and Gregory Lauerman and great granddaughter Elaine. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019