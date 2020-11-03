Ann KnappSussex - (nee Muskatevc) Was peacefully called home Sunday, November 1st, 2020, All Saints Day. Surrounded by her loving family throughout the weekend, Ann was freed from her 16 year battle with Parkinson's Disease as sunlight passed through the window of her bedroom to light her pathway to the kingdom.Ann was born on April 9th, 1947 to Leo and Anna (Tesovnik) Muskatevc in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Divine Savior and obtained an associate's degree from Wisconsin Career Academy as a Medical Technician. Ann married Bernard Knapp on May 11, 1968. She began her lifelong career in 1973 as a dedicated mother to Jennifer (Lawrence Hanlon) and Brian (Juliette Crane) and was promoted in 2006 to grandmother of Colman and Leo. A fierce advocate, champion, and cheerleader, Ann made sure that family and friends were always remembered and cared for in the best way possible. She enjoyed sewing, baking, shopping, camping, and spending time with family.Ann is survived by her sister Kathy (Paul) Kelley, and brothers Mark (Marsha) Muskatevc and Thomas (Ellen) Muskatevc, as well as her nieces and nephews Christopher, Lee, Jacquelyn, Christine, Julie, Laura, Lisa, Steven, and Andrew. She is preceded in death by her twin brother Leo, her brother John (Patty) Muskatevc, and her nephew Eric.Due to COVID -19 restrictions, a private service will be held with Ann's immediate family. In lieu of a public service, we ask that you take a moment and remember Ann with a loving prayer for peace in our world every time you are in Door County, see a small Chihuahua or pass a Kohl's shopping center. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to St. Jude's Hospital.Mom, you will forever be in our memories and our hearts. We love you.