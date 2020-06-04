Ann L Began
(Nee Jenkins) Found peace on March 13, 2020 - eleven days before her 75th birthday.
Ann was a loving and devoted wife to Joseph Began for 53 years; a cherished mother of Elizabeth (Mike) Naczek, and Brian (Sarah) Began; and an amazing Nana to Eliot, Lindsey, Henry and Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Anna Jenkins (nee Donegan) and brother Robert Jenkins.
Ann's family was her pride and joy followed closely by painting. She had a God-given talent of oil painting and produced countless works that she shared with family and friends. When she wasn't painting, she enjoyed sharing her love of art with all her grand kids, preparing delicious family meals, and shopping with her daughter and granddaughter.
Ann was born on March 24, 1945 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She spent her early years living with her parents on military bases around the country because her father was a Sergeant Major in the United States Marine Corps. Ann met Joe for the first time at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, when he was stationed there as a young Marine. This exposure to the Marines early in her life instilled an immense pride in the military that lasted throughout her life.
After Ann and Joe were married in 1967, Ann spent many years at home raising Elizabeth and Brian before starting a career with the government where her dedication to the military continued. Over 25 years, she worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital, the United States Navy Recruitment Office and the Small Business Administration, where she retired.
Ann will be laid to rest with the military at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date.
Memorials can be directed to the American Lung Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.