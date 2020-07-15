Sr. Ann Lawrence Kolbeck, OSFSt. Francis - Born to Eternal Life July 13, 2020, age 85. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 67 years; sisters, Pat (Chuck) Guidry and Lois (Mike) Mertz; a brother, Larry (Sue) Kolbeck; and sister-in-law, Joyce Kolbeck. Predeceased by her brothers Bill and Jackie (10 months old). Sister Ann Lawrence donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.