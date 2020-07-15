1/
Sister Ann Lawrence Kolbeck OSF
Sr. Ann Lawrence Kolbeck, OSF

St. Francis - Born to Eternal Life July 13, 2020, age 85. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 67 years; sisters, Pat (Chuck) Guidry and Lois (Mike) Mertz; a brother, Larry (Sue) Kolbeck; and sister-in-law, Joyce Kolbeck. Predeceased by her brothers Bill and Jackie (10 months old). Sister Ann Lawrence donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
