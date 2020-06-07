Ann M. Bukowski
(nee Movrich) Passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Bukowski. Loving mother of Linda Bukowski. Survived by sisters Kay Krause, JoAnn Rudolph, Louise Billings, Betty Vanderwerff and Angie Cvengros. Preceded in death by sisters Marge Sitar, Mary Ann Vukusich, Rose Nugent and brothers John, Matt, Micky, Bobby, Peter and Marko Movrich. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.