Gabor, Ann M. (Nee Sbonik) of Germantown, passed away from liver cancer age 39. Loving wife of Craig of 12 years. Devoted mom to Ty and Ray-mon. Preceeded by parents John and Marilyn, and in-laws Dennis and Sue. Dear sister of Stacy and Jeffrey. Funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd (cross streets Freistadt and Grandville), Mequon. Visitation on Saturday, at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, Gifts to the memorial of Ann for the Craig Gabor family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019