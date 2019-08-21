Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
10729 W. Freistadt Rd (cross streets Freistadt and Grandville)
Mequon, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
10729 W. Freistadt Rd (cross streets Freistadt and Grandville)
Mequon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Gabor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Gabor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Gabor Notice
Gabor, Ann M. (Nee Sbonik) of Germantown, passed away from liver cancer age 39. Loving wife of Craig of 12 years. Devoted mom to Ty and Ray-mon. Preceeded by parents John and Marilyn, and in-laws Dennis and Sue. Dear sister of Stacy and Jeffrey. Funeral service on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Rd (cross streets Freistadt and Grandville), Mequon. Visitation on Saturday, at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, Gifts to the memorial of Ann for the Craig Gabor family are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline