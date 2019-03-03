Services
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MAPLE TREE SUPPER CLUB
6010 US-51
McFarland, WI
View Map
Ann Margaret Stajich Notice
Stajich, Ann Margaret (Nee Jones) MADISON-Ann Margaret (Jones) Stajich, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at MAPLE TREE SUPPER CLUB, 6010 US-51, McFarland, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A private burial was held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive 608-221-5420
