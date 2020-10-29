Ann Marie Gnadt
Kannapolis, NC - Ann Marie Gnadt, age 63, died quietly on October 26, 2020, in Kannapolis, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Jonathan Wiest; her sister MaryJane (Christopher); her brother John (Nicole); her sister-in-law Susan Boes (Dick); her brother-in-laws Donn Wiest (Patti), Tim Wiest (Chris), Kenn Wiest (Barbara); her nieces & nephews Daniel, Mitchell, Olivia, and Julia Gnadt.
A virtual memorial service to honor Ann's life will be held at a later date. Updated information will appear on the Hartsell Funeral Home website at www.hartsellfh.com
