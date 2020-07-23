Ann Marie Hendrickson



Wauwatosa - Ann Marie Hendrickson of Wauwatosa passed away Monday, July 20th 2020. Ann was born August 4, 1937 and was proudly the first baby born at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. Ann attended Gustavus Adolphus College of St. Peter, MN and earned her Masters of Mathematics Education from University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was an educator her entire professional career teaching at all levels and taught in such locations as: Wilmar, MN; Beloit, WI; Okinawa, Japan; and Bamberg, Germany. She helped run the education at Morning Sun school in New Haven, CT and established the first school at Rawhide Boys Ranch in Wisconsin. She retired as a High School special education teacher from Menomonee Falls, WI in 2004. In her youth, Ann was a phenomenal athlete whether it was tennis, basketball, jogging, downhill skiing or swimming. She loved cooking and baking, especially using her Grandmother's recipes. One of her favorite times of the year was baking her gingerbread men and handing them to hundreds of friends and family. Teaching her granddaughter Alana how to bake was such a special time for her. To all who were lucky enough to have Ann as a friend you knew you had a fierce ally for whatever you needed.



Ann is preceded in death by her Mother Francis (Eklund) Hendrickson and her father Roy Hendrickson along with her brother Roy Jr. and sister-in-law Brigetta Hendrickson. Ann is survived by her brother Charles Hendrickson of St. Peter, MN, her son, Karl Rowell, her daughter-in-law Sarah (Ruesch) Rowell, and her beloved granddaughter Alana Rowell. Ann is also survived by her nephews, Eric and Andreas Hendrickson, and Andreas' wife Eva, and their children Roy and Vivian.



Due to Covid restrictions services will be delayed until further notice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to either St. Matthews church in Wauwatosa.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store