Menne, Ann Marie (Nee Cina) Age 101, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for 58 years. She is survived by her daughters Georgiann (Michael) Groves and Linda (Ed) Schmidt; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-granddaughters, her sister Rita Nikolaus and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. To receive obit/directions text 1532258 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019