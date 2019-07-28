Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Menne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Menne


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Menne Notice
Menne, Ann Marie (Nee Cina) Age 101, passed away on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for 58 years. She is survived by her daughters Georgiann (Michael) Groves and Linda (Ed) Schmidt; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-granddaughters, her sister Rita Nikolaus and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. To receive obit/directions text 1532258 to 414-301-6422.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline