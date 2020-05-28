Ann Marie Patricia Lentz



Ann Marie Patricia Lentz was born the daughter of Edward and Mary (Bortoluzzi) Chudzinski on July 27,1941 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



A former nun, Ann was a devout Catholic who lived her faith daily. She was active in her communities- both religious and in her neighborhood. Not a day passed in her retirement when Ann was not knitting a baby blanket to donate to a local charity that served young mothers. Ann was also well known for her dogs that she regaled her friends with so many stories about- her precious Charlie and Beau. Professionally, Ann Marie was a life-long nurse and an accomplished baker. A breast cancer survivor, Ann remained unbowed by the disease.



Ann married in 1969 and had two children in subsequent years- Mark and Jennifer. As her family moved from Caledonia, Wisconsin to Chetek and Sparta, Wisconsin and then finally to Dundee, Oregon, Ann was quick to make a friend and lend a hand wherever she resided.



On May 19th, 2020, aged 78 years, Ann Marie Patricia Lentz passed from this world at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon. She was an organ donor.



Ann is survived by her son Mark of Tigard, Oregon and daughter Jennifer of Racine, Wisconsin. Also surviving her are her brother Thomas Chudzinski and sisters Patricia Engen and Candace Alswager.



Due to the health emergency in our communities, no memorial service will be held at this time. A burial ceremony is expected to take place in the future at St. Patrick's in Sparta, Wisconsin when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that a donation in Ann's name be made to a breast cancer charity of your choosing.









