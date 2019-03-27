Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Miller, Ann "Annie" (Nee Plasil) Went home to the Lord March 23, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mom of Gregory, Angela (Anthony), and the late Suzanne. Stepmom of Kim (Jeffrey). Cherished grandma of 6. Dear sister of Henry (Ardell). Preceded in death by her first husband Gregory Frankowiak. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, March 28 starting at 4PM until time of service at 7PM. A brief prayer service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, March 29 at 9:30AM. We will then meet at Highland Memorial Park at 10:30AM for the burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
