Ann N. Breidenbach
Ann N. Breidenbach

Mukwonago - Born to Eternal Life May 30, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Clem. Loving mother of Jim (Darlene), Cathy (Ken) Greenlees, Ronn (Cindy), Dan (Lori), and Pam (Bob) Benson. Proud and loving grandma of 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at St. James Catholic Church (830 Veteran's Way, Mukwonago) on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 12:00PM (noon). Burial at St. Theresa Cemetery with family only.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
