Oconomowoc - (Nee Obradovich) Joined the love of her life Alex in eternal life September 6, 2019 at age 93. Further preceded in death by her parents Michael and Sophia Pavich, brother Bobby, and sisters Sylvia Schwartzburg and Milka Sarenac. Survived by her dear sister Desa Rohleder. She will be dearly missed by kumovi, family and friends. Ann was a longtime member of Bluemound Country Club and former member of St. Sava Circle of Serbian Sisters. Private services were held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
