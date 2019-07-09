|
|
Raskin, Ann R. (Nee Starr) Passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard Raskin. Loving mother of Mari-Claire (William) Zimmerman and Paula (James) Lukas. Cherished grandmother of Tzvia Heifetz, Talia (Adam) Hellman, Ilan (Leora) Heifetz and Jeremiah Lukas. Dear great-grandmother of Shira and Eliezer Krivitzky; Noam, Yonatan "Yoni" and Libby Hellman; Molly, Rutie, Avigail, Nili and Amichai Heifetz. Preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn (the late Joseph) Becker. Also survived by her cat, Ebony, and many other loving relatives and dear friends. Ann taught high school and junior high school level math and science for many years. She graduated from Milw. State Teachers College where she was "Honor 10" of her graduating class as well as in the Nat'l Honor Society. Ann was active for many years in the Milw. Teachers Education Association, serving in many offices, including Vice-President. She gave freely of her time, volunteering as a tutor in Milw. Public Schools, at the Milw. Jewish Food Pantry, and Hadassah, where she was president of her chapter. Graveside funeral service, Tues., July 9 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. Memorial donations made to Humane Society of WI, Temple Menorah or Jewish Community Food Pantry appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2019