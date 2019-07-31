Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Modkewski, Sabina Ann (Nee Dimitroff) of Brown Deer, July 27, 2019 age 75 years. Loving wife of James, beloved mother of Patrick, Paul and Peter (Corie) Modjeski, dearest "Beanie" to Jacob and Henry. Further survived by family friend Tracy Modjeski, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In accordance to her wishes, private family services will be held. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
