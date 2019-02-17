Resources
Barloon, Sister Dorothy Ann SSSF February 14th, 2019. Age 89. Sister of Lillian Yegge, Marie Carvel, Phyllis Edgar, and Elaine Berding. Further survived by nieces, nephews, many friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 73 years. Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday February 20th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
