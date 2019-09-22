Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Levandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann T. Levandowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann T. Levandowski Notice
Ann T. Levandowski

Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her children on September 18, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Levandowski. Dear mother of Debra Guillermo, Jim Levandowski, Diane (Mike) Schrank and Linda (Paul) Borens. Loving grandmother of Alison (Adam) Worm, Lindsey (Clayton) Kelley, Courtney (Channing) Mills, Ashley (Dave) Bain, Kiera Levandowski, Brandon Schrank, Andrew (Samantha) Schrank, Daniel (Samantha) Schrank, David Schrank, Zach Borens and her grand-dog Tessa. Great-grandmother of Dominic, Eliot, Asher, Mahala, Hayden, Hunter, Caleb, Oliver, Archer and Nora. Special loving aunt of Pam, Cindy, Barb and Frank. Also survived by other family and friends.

Private family services will be held.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline