|
|
Ann T. Levandowski
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her children on September 18, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Levandowski. Dear mother of Debra Guillermo, Jim Levandowski, Diane (Mike) Schrank and Linda (Paul) Borens. Loving grandmother of Alison (Adam) Worm, Lindsey (Clayton) Kelley, Courtney (Channing) Mills, Ashley (Dave) Bain, Kiera Levandowski, Brandon Schrank, Andrew (Samantha) Schrank, Daniel (Samantha) Schrank, David Schrank, Zach Borens and her grand-dog Tessa. Great-grandmother of Dominic, Eliot, Asher, Mahala, Hayden, Hunter, Caleb, Oliver, Archer and Nora. Special loving aunt of Pam, Cindy, Barb and Frank. Also survived by other family and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019