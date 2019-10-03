|
Ann Wilcox Meyers Bleuer
- - Ann Wilcox Meyers Bleuer was born on April 10th, 1925 and enjoyed most every moment of her ninety-four years on earth. Members of her immediate and extended family were some of the people who contributed to her joy especially her two sisters, Isobel Wilcox and Carole Busse(Eugene); her children, Gary Meyers(Donna Wagner), Bill Bleuer(Mary Longpre), Heidi Bleuer Mann, and their families which included six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Her many friends who loved music, cards, travel, and other leisure actives were special to her.
Not to be forgotten are the other professionals and families with children especially those who were deaf or hard of hearing that filled her professional life through age seventy-nine when her last consulting contract ended. Her contract with life on earth ended on Sept. 29th, 2019. Any memorials can be gifted to Gallaudet University, Washington, DC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019