Wille, Ann (Nee Regan) 72, of Elm Grove WI, was born September 18, 1946 and died on March 13, 2019. Ann is survived by her devoted husband Richard Wille; loving sons, Brian (Doreen) Wille and their daughter Addison, and David (Nikki) Wille and their sons, Blake, Cody, and daughter Payton. In addition there are numerous extended families including brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews on the Regan and Wille side. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:30 until the 11:00 am Mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, WI. Please visit the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website for additional information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019