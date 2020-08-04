Ann "Jean" ZavisIn Heaven July 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Daughter of the late Martin and Annette Zavis. Sister of the late Catherine (Ronald) Emery and the late Rose (George) Knapp. Loving aunt of Michael (Linda) Emery, Eileen (Jeffrey) Crosby, David, Steve, and Dawn Emery, Andrea (Whitney) Giannini, George (the late Betty) and Robert Knapp. Further missed by her special prayer group of ladies from St. Sebastian Parish, other relatives and friends.Jean was a member of St. Sebastian Parish all her life.Visitation will be held Friday, August 7 from 10:15-11:15 AM at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. Funeral Mass will be held at 12 PM at St. Sebastian Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.