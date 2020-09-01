Anna Bernice KolbBorn to Eternal Life on August 12, 2020 at age 93. Survived by dear sister, Eunice Martin and loving mother of Kathryn Sauer (Jos.), Peter Kolb (Mary), and Denise Kolb. Proud Grandmother to Joel Guinane (Christy), Michael Guinane, Mark Sauer (Sarah), Paul Kolb, Stacy Kolb. Further survived by four great grandchildren, family, and friends. Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 27. Her burial service will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois on September 12th at 11am. Memorials may be directed to the Kolb Endowment Fund administered by the LCMS Foundation, Kirkwood, Missouri.