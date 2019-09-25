Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
524 W. Historic Mitchell St
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
524 W. Historic Mitchell St
Milwaukee, WI
Anna Bruske


1940 - 2019
Anna Bruske Notice
Anna Marie Bruske

(Nee Basile) Born to Eternal Life Sunday September 22, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of the late James, Annette (Fred) D'Amato, Eddie, Maria (Thomas) Benson, Laura, Gina Barron and Michael. Dear grandmother of P.J. (Katie), Nicholas (Coleen), Joseph (Courtney), Gino (Mary), Ashley (Bryan) and Isabella. Adored great-grandmother of Dominic, Luciano, Magdalena, Sophia Rose, Alfred and Brody. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday September 27 from 4:00PM until time of Vigil Service at 7:00PM AT SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME-MEQUON. Rosary service to be held Saturday September 28 at 10:00AM followed by Requiem Mass at 10:30AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee, WI 53204. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staff of Zilber Hospice for their compassionate and extraordinary care of Anna.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
