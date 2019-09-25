|
Anna Burzelic
West Allis - (nee Kebisek) Passed away September 16, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael Burzelic. Survived by her children, grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren Oliver and Ellie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Linden Grove - New Berlin and Allay Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 1212 S. 117th St. Visitation Monday at the church 10:30 am until time of Mass. Private Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019