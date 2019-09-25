Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
1212 S. 117th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Burzelic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Burzelic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Burzelic Notice
Anna Burzelic

West Allis - (nee Kebisek) Passed away September 16, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael Burzelic. Survived by her children, grandchildren, and her two great-grandchildren Oliver and Ellie. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caring staff at Linden Grove - New Berlin and Allay Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at Mother of Perpetual Help - Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 1212 S. 117th St. Visitation Monday at the church 10:30 am until time of Mass. Private Interment Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline