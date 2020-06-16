Anna Elizabeth Knuth
1925 - 2020
Anna Elizabeth Knuth

Anna was born June 1, 1925 in Columbus, IN, the sixth child to the late Theophilus J. and Bertha M. (nee Scheidt) Koch. Beloved wife of the late Harold Gustav Knuth.

Private graveside services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI. A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, WI at a later date. To view service date and times when determined, submit online condolences to the family, and to view a complete obituary, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
