Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map

Anna G. Hammermeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna G. Hammermeister Notice
Anna G. Hammermeister

West Allis - (nee Jettkant) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 11, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Erich. Dear mother of Wolfgang (Dona Bocik) and Brian (Cindy Garcia) Hammermeister. Grandmother of Jason (Allison), Brett (Tricia) Hammermeister, and Kaitlyn (Janet), Nicklas (Crystal) and Brandon (Delicia) Garcia. Great-grandmother of Caleb, Jacob and Cecilia Hammermeister, and Braxton, Makenna and Royce Garciz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends here and in Germany. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church, D.A.N.K. German Society and Choir, and longtime volunteer at German Fest.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline