|
|
Anna G. Hammermeister
West Allis - (nee Jettkant) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, March 11, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Erich. Dear mother of Wolfgang (Dona Bocik) and Brian (Cindy Garcia) Hammermeister. Grandmother of Jason (Allison), Brett (Tricia) Hammermeister, and Kaitlyn (Janet), Nicklas (Crystal) and Brandon (Delicia) Garcia. Great-grandmother of Caleb, Jacob and Cecilia Hammermeister, and Braxton, Makenna and Royce Garciz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends here and in Germany. Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church, D.A.N.K. German Society and Choir, and longtime volunteer at German Fest.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020