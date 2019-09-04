Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Menomonee Falls - Anna Groose of Menomonee Falls, age 88, August 22, 2019. She was born Anna Astrid Lindquist on December 10, 1930 in St. Charles, Missouri; not long after her parents Olof and Elna arrived from Sweden. Anna grew up in Milwaukee as the oldest of three children and graduated from Washington High School. She met Allen Groose at Galena Street Methodist Church where they both sang in the choir, and they were married there in June 1950. They settled in Menomonee Falls where they raised five children. Anna was employed for 30 years by the School District of Menomonee Falls, originally in the high school office and later in the business office. At age 54 she earned an Associate degree in computer programming from Waukesha County Technical Institute.

She is survived by her children Gary (Sharon) Groose, Nancy (Christopher) TerMaat, James (Caren) Groose, Thomas (Linda) Groose, and Julie (Darren) Wilson; by her sister Amy Santo; and by 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen Groose (1995) and her brother Olof Lindquist (2010).

Visitation will be Sunday September 8, 2019 at the funeral home from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm.

Schmidt & Bartelt; A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls. 262-251-3630; www.schmidtandbartelt.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
