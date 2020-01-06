Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7474 Harwood Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH
7474 Harwood Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
Wauwatosa - (Nee Kresl) January 4, 2020 age 85. Beloved wife of Andrew for 66 years. Loving mother of Belinda (the late Stephen) Heidenreich, Rev. Andrew (Becky), Peter (Lynn), Paul (Erin) and John. Proud Oma of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7474 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa from 9am until 10:45am with the Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Schoenstatt Sisters appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
