Daugherty, Anna J. (Nee Geboy) Passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Laurence. Loving mother of Joane Medinger (Jordan Gottfreid), Charlotte (Dominic) Lazu, Joseph (Barb) Lovrek, Rose (Jeff) Synowicz, Laurence (Carolyn) Daugherty, Tony (Liduvina) Daugherty, Bill (Lois) Daugherty, and the late Eva (William) Quiles. Sister-in-law of Sophie Geboy. Further survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren other family and friends at Becher Terrace. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of Services. Interment Monday February 25, 2019 at 9:30 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Wood National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019