Anna Kontich

Anna KontichPassed away September 6, 2020 at age 86. Beloved wife of the late Nikola Kontich. Loving mother of the late John Kontich, Milan (Nevenka) Kontich, and Peter Kontich. Proud grandmother of Dan, Nick, Mary (Robert) Janke, Millie, and Nicolas. Great-grandmother of Robert and Anna. Further survived by other family, friends, and kumovi here and in Serbia. Anna was a longtime member of St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held Friday, September 11th, at Schaff Funeral Home 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Mali Pomen 7:30 PM. Private services and burial will take place at New Gracanica Monastery.