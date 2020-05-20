Anna L. Barnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna L. Barnett

Age 94 yrs. May 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Charles(Toni) Grisham, Anita Johnson, Barbara Rodgers, James (Nora) Grisham and Celeste Hoze. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11AM at Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Ave. Visitation Tuesday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved