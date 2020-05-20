Anna L. Barnett
Age 94 yrs. May 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Charles(Toni) Grisham, Anita Johnson, Barbara Rodgers, James (Nora) Grisham and Celeste Hoze. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11AM at Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Ave. Visitation Tuesday 10AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.