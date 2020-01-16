Resources
Anna Lee Roberts

Anna Lee Roberts Notice
Anna Lee Roberts

Franklin - Passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Jan. 16th, 2020. Beloved mother to Lee Ann (Jonathon) Vosburg, son Micheal and granddaughters Kimberlee, Katy and Kelsey. Loving sister to Susan Peter and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Tom. Per Anna's request there will not be any formal services. A heartfelt thanks to the staffs' of Heartland Hospice Care and Brenwood Park Assisted Living. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
