Anna M. Weir
Anna M. Weir

Milwaukee - (Nee Busalacchi). Was reunited with her beloved husband Stanley Weir on July 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Gregg (Candyce) Weir, David Weir, Mark (Beth) Weir, and Ann Marie (Patrick) Clemens. Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Matthew Oliva) Weir, Angelique (Christopher) Clemens, John Przybylla. Great-grandmother of Devan Lippert (Stefanie), Christopher Clemens, and Callen Przybylla. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved family, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, July 16 starting at 10AM until time of service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family which will go to a charity near and dear to Anna.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
