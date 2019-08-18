|
Look, Anna Mary Bauernfeind September 16, 1928 - August 11, 2019 Anna Mary Bauernfeind Look, known affectionately as "Mutti" to her family, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 90. To those who knew her, Anna Mary was a true force of nature, enthusiastically embracing people and experiences. As she often said, "Each day is like a fresh, white page just waiting to be written upon!". In her lifetime, Anna Mary had numerous careers. Her love of music led to her majoring in piano, first at Cardinal Stritch College, and later the Chicago Musical College. She married the love of her life, Henry Francis Look, on November 23, 1950 in Anna Mary's hometown of Racine, Wisconsin. They embarked on a long life together which included six children. Henry owned and operated an independent hardware store in which Anna Mary helped. She later worked outside in retail which included Goldmann's Department Store and managing the gift shop at General Mitchell Field International Airport, among others. In 1989, she became an employee of the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 2009 (at the age of 80!) after working there 20 years. Throughout her life, Anna Mary's passion for music continued as she sang with the Bel Canto Chorus (now the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus), Church of the Gesu Choir and participated in many musical events such as the annual Festa Italiana Mass. As Anna Mary often said to her children, "I cannot really die because I will always be alive in you". In addition to her husband Henry, Anna Mary is survived by her six children: Mary (Robert), Francis, Christopher, Matthew (Paula), Jane (Robert), and Clare (Kevin). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Chad, Andrew, Michael (Katie), Ashley (Ruben) and Solomon, as well as three great grandchildren: Riley, Francesca, and Henry Michael. The family wishes to thank the staff teams at Clement Manor's Clare Suites, the medical team at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and the medical team and hospice staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate and exceptional care. A mass celebrating Anna Mary's life is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna Mary Look may be made to Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd Street, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53228.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019