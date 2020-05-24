Anna SauligMilwaukee - (nee Setti) Found peace on May 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her beloved son Livio Jurlina and husbands Mario Jurlina and Gilbert Saulig. Survived by cherished daughters Rita (the late Dennis) Vento, Frances (Jeff) Hubbard, Susan (Mark) Reynolds, and Annette (Nicholas) Roeske. Further survived by her dearest grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her family in Europe, other relatives and friends.She was a great Mom, Grandma, and Nana and will be missed. You will always be loved and remembered.Private family services were held. Final resting place at Holy Cross Cemetery.